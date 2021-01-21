Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Watsco (NYSE:WSO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.57.

WSO opened at $249.20 on Wednesday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $250.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.65.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $423,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

