Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Watsco (NYSE:WSO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.57.
WSO opened at $249.20 on Wednesday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $250.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.65.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $423,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
