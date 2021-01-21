Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

WVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

WVE stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $463.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $21,225,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 630,747 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 927.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 353,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.