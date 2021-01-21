Waves Community Token (WCT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,183.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1,183.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00051558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00304345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00071691 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00071394 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

