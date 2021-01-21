Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $47.81 million and $200,257.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00125444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00293592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00071931 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,946,059 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

