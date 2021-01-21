WAX Hits Market Cap of $61.89 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. WAX has a market cap of $61.89 million and approximately $670,288.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000495 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049618 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,725,819,811 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,467,941 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.