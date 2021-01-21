WaykiChain (WICC) Market Cap Tops $64.17 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $64.17 million and $102.83 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00539205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.34 or 0.03953780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

