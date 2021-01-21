WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Trading Up 2%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB)’s share price was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

About WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

