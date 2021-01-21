Wealth CMT Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealth CMT lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,939 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,075. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.