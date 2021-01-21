Wealth CMT Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealth CMT cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.4% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after buying an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,034,000 after buying an additional 410,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,926,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after buying an additional 405,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,578,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.13. 112,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,303. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.