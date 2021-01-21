Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,580 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

