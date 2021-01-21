Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $28.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

