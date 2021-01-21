Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 122.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $66.39 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88.

