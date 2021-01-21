Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,636 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $265.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $718.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.07 and a 200-day moving average of $267.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

