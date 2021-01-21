Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 720 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

MCD opened at $213.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

