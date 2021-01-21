Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

