Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,511 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.53.

NYSE BAC opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $279.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

