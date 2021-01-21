Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,190 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

BMY opened at $66.25 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

