Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

