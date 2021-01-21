Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.30. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

