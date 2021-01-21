Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 12,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 16,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

