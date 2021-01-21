Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $155.57 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.28.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

