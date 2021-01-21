Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,133,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

