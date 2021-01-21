Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 141,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

