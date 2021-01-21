Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.23. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

