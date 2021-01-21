Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of LOW opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average of $159.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

