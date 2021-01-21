Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,757 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Citigroup by 26.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 975,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

