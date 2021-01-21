Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $228.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.17. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $229.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

