Webcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,296.00 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Webcoin has a total market cap of $22,369.77 and $2,296.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. One Webcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00551088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.73 or 0.03864110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Webcoin Token Profile

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a token. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,424,508 tokens. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

