Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.81 and last traded at $49.10. Approximately 1,100,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 683,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after buying an additional 135,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 725.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 125,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

