Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.81 and last traded at $49.10. Approximately 1,100,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 683,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.
The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after buying an additional 135,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 725.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 125,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
