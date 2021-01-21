Wedbush Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,838 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

