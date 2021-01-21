Wedbush Weighs in on Denny’s Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Sidoti began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 21.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

