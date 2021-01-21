WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) Shares Down 1.5%

WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 320,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 425,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut shares of WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$68.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41.

WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that WeedMD Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) Company Profile (CVE:WMD)

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

