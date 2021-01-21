Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Legrand (LGRDY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS: LGRDY) recently:

1/15/2021 – Legrand had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – Legrand had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/7/2021 – Legrand had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/7/2021 – Legrand had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2020 – Legrand was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/1/2020 – Legrand was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/27/2020 – Legrand is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Legrand SA has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

