Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/19/2021 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $300.00 to $325.00.

1/13/2021 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $300.00 to $325.00.

12/18/2020 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

12/16/2020 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

12/3/2020 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $264.00 to $312.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $277.00 to $295.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2020 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $268.00 to $308.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $285.00 to $300.00.

12/2/2020 – Snowflake had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

NYSE SNOW opened at $281.88 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.23.

Get Snowflake Inc alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.