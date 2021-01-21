Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,880.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,899.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,759.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,620.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

