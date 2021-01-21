Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

LMT opened at $341.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

