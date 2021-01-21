Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 2,686 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 91.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,609.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 71,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

Shares of ADI opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

