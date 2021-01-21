Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,002 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

