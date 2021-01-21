Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

