Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 304.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,211 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

