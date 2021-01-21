Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $261.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.90. The company has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,706,990 shares of company stock valued at $152,811,384. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

