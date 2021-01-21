Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,994 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $163.40 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

