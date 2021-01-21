Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,662 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 97,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $130.08 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

