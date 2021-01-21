Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,282 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $181.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

