Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,378 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $464,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $314.37 billion, a PE ratio of -109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

