Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.54

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $5.05. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 109,882 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,602,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

