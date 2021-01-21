Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.54

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $5.05. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 109,882 shares.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EOD)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.