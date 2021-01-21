Wells Fargo & Company Increases Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $70.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.