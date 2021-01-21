Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,636 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,260 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $56,424,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

