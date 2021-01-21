Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) to Overweight

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. National Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 30.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

