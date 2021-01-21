WeOwn Price Tops $0.0102 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. WeOwn has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $757,056.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WeOwn has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00540874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,129.50 or 0.03809460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017072 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

Buying and Selling WeOwn

WeOwn can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars.

